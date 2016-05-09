Netflix, Stallone in ‘Beast’ Mode for New Competition Series

Netflix will debut a global competition series, Ultimate Beastmaster, which comes from Sylvester Stallone. There are six customized local versions of the series, featuring local languages, competitors and hosts, from the U.S., Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Germany and Japan.

All ten, hour-long episodes of the series will be made available at the same moment around the world.

The series will feature 108 competitors, 18 from each country, taking on “one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised,” said Netflix, called “The Beast.” In the final episode, the nine winners from each installment will compete against each other for the chance for one contestant to become Ultimate Beastmaster.

“As a global internet TV network, Netflix can uniquely create a compelling event that pits great competitors from six countries against one another, with commentators that audiences from these countries love and then unleash all of the episodes, at once, in multiple languages for our members to enjoy no matter where they are,” said Erik Barmack, VP, international originals, Netflix. “With Sylvester Stallone and Dave Broome at the helm, it’s going to be outrageously fun.”

The U.S. hosts are Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Charissa Thompson (Fox Sports).

The series creator is Dave Broome (The Biggest Loser, Strong) and his 25/7 Productions. Netflix did not specify a start date.

"I’m thrilled and honored to partner with Netflix. Their trailblazing network is the perfect home for this ground-breaking global series,” said Broome. “I’m excited for viewers to see extraordinary men and women from around the world try and tackle this amazing physical course in the guise of a jaw-dropping modern monster—The Beast."

Stallone is behind the NBC competition series Strong, one of a growing number of competition series, including American Grit and, of course, American Ninja Warrior, on the air.