Netflix Snags Streaming Rights for 'Jane the Virgin', 'Zoo' and 'Colony'

UPDATED: Netflix has inked the global streaming rights to The CW telenovela Jane the Virgin, CBS' animals-gone-wild thriller Zoo and USA Network drama Colony, according to multiple reports. The deals follow Netflix’s announcement earlier this month that it acquired global rights for ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, a hot drama.

On Oct. 12, season one of Jane the Virgin will launch in the U.S., the same day season two premieres on The CW.

Jane and Zoo are produced by CBS. “We’re thrilled to offer our members these hit CBS series,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “Both shows are delightfully entertaining and will find a big audience across the more than 50 countries where Netflix is available.”

On Sep. 25, Netflix announced it was bringing the buzzy, creepy drama Black Mirror back for a second season. While that was commissioned as an original Netflix series, content owners are increasingly keen to partner with Netflix on their off-network deals due to its vast reach, while realizing that Netflix’s popularity is also a factor in the decreased ratings of linear programming.