Netflix Slots Three Dave Chappelle Specials

Netflix has ordered three comedy specials from comedian Dave Chappelle. He and director Stan Lathan will produce an original special, with the premiere date to be announced. Two unreleased performances, filmed at Austin City Limits and the Hollywood Palladium, come from Chappelle’s personal vault; they’ll be released simultaneously in 2017.

“Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy--searing, vital, and now more than ever, essential,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of original documentary and comedy. “Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy, and we are honored he will mark his global return on Netflix.”

Balancing both a prolific standup output and a recent reclusive streak, Chappelle was a well regarded host of Saturday Night Live Nov. 12. Chappelle's Show ran for two seasons on Comedy Central.