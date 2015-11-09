Netflix Signs Up Docuseries ‘Making a Murderer’

Netflix will premiere an original 10-part documentary series called Making a Murderer Dec. 18. Inspired by a newspaper article from 2005 and set in America’s heartland, Making a Murderer follows the story of outsider Steven Avery, who was convicted and later exonerated of a brutal assault. His release triggered criminal justice reform legislation, and Avery filed a lawsuit that threatened to expose corruption in local law enforcement. In the midst of a very public civil case, Avery finds himself the prime suspect in a grisly new crime.

Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos are the directors.

“There are an unbelievable number of twists and turns in the story arc of Making a Murderer; it feels like it has to be fictional,” said Lisa Nishimura, Netflix VP of original documentary programming. “Ricciardi and Demos have navigated very complex terrain and skillfully woven together an incredible series that leaves you feeling like you’re right in the middle of the action.”

Netflix calls it “a riveting, high-stakes criminal case where reputation is everything and things are never as they appear.”

“If we had not been there to witness these events we would have trouble believing they actually occurred,” said Ricciardi and Demos. “Our goal has always been to share that experience with viewers. Our partnership with Netflix has allowed us to tell this story in a way that wouldn’t have been possible anywhere else.”