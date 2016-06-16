Netflix Shares ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Data

With a new season of Orange Is the New Black looming, Netflix revealed that 53% of Orange viewers have rewatched at least one full season of the show since its debut in 2013. The rewatching peaks in June, said Netflix, in advance of a new season.

Season four debuts Friday, June 17.

Fully 41% of viewers polled planned to rewatch all 36 episodes in the series before the new season, while 21% planned to rewatch the previous season. Top reasons include reliving moments with favorite characters (29%) and looking for foreshadowing in previous storylines (25%), while another 25% said they simply can’t get enough of their favorite show.

In case you’re wondering, Netflix shared that 43% of rewatching goes down in the living room, and 41% in the bedroom.

Season one’s most popular episodes are the pilot, episode 12 and episode 13. In season two, it’s episodes 11, 12 and 13. For season three, it’s also 11, 12 and 13.

Produced by Lionsgate, Orange has been ordered for seasons 5, 6 and 7, with Jenji Kohan continuing as showrunner.

Netflix has 81 million users worldwide. The study was conducted by Google Consumer Surveys, with 1,613 responses drawn from the adult internet population in the U.S., Mexico, U.K. and Canada. Survey respondents confirmed their intent to watch season four.