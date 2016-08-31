Netflix Sets Season 2 for ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix said that its surprise hit Stranger Things will return for a second season in 2017.

The show’s writers and creators Matt and Ross Duffer are also coming back to make nine new episodes.

Stranger Things 2 will be produced by 21 Laps for Netflix.

The show will be executive produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and the Duffer Brothers.

Despite being launched with little fanfare, Stranger Things has earned strong reviews, big social media buzz and has become one of the most popular streaming shows this summer.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXWG_kKDZlY[/embed]