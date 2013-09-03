Netflix Sets Russell Peters Stand-Up Special, Docu-Series
Netflix has set its expansion into original stand-up
specials and documentaries with the premiere of comedy special Notorious and docu-series Russell Peters vs. the World on Oct. 14,
the company announced Tuesday.
The 70-minute stand-up special was filmed live in Sydney,
Australia on March 15, 2013 and the four-part series will follow Peters behind
the scenes of his global Notorious tour. Both will be available to stream in all
Netflix territories starting at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 14.
"Russell's genius is his uncanny gift to identify the idiosyncratic
within all of us," said Lisa Nishimura, VP of originals, Netflix. "He
is prolific, fresh and a global force that will resonate with our members
around the world."
Peters' previous stand-up performances are currently
available on Netflix.
