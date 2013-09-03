Netflix Sets Russell Peters Stand-Up Special, Docu-Series

Netflix has set its expansion into original stand-up

specials and documentaries with the premiere of comedy special Notorious and docu-series Russell Peters vs. the World on Oct. 14,

the company announced Tuesday.

The 70-minute stand-up special was filmed live in Sydney,

Australia on March 15, 2013 and the four-part series will follow Peters behind

the scenes of his global Notorious tour. Both will be available to stream in all

Netflix territories starting at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 14.

"Russell's genius is his uncanny gift to identify the idiosyncratic

within all of us," said Lisa Nishimura, VP of originals, Netflix. "He

is prolific, fresh and a global force that will resonate with our members

around the world."

Peters' previous stand-up performances are currently

available on Netflix.