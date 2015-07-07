Netflix Sets Release Dates for First Titles on Controversial Feature Film Slate

Netflix has set dates for its slate of original films, including True Detective alum Cary Fukunaga's Beasts of No Nation and the first of four comedies from Adam Sandler.

Beasts, which stars Idris Elba, will premiere Oct. 16 on the steaming service as well as select theatres. On Dec. 11, Sandler's The Ridiculous Six, starring Sandler, Terry Crews and a host of others, will hit screens.

Pee-Wee's Big Holiday, starring Paul Reubens, will premiere March 2016, with a sequel of sorts to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon hitting IMAX theatres and Netflix in the first quarter.

A few major exhibitors have balked at Netflix's move into original feature content, vowing not to support an initiative they view as undermining their long-term health. Some cinephiles and film-industry pros have also greeted it cooly, with boos raining down on Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos during the company's promotional swing through the Cannes Film Festival in May.