Netflix Sets Jan. 23 for Handler Documentary Debut

Chelsea Handler's documentary series Chelsea Does will premiere on Netflix Jan. 23, a day after it debuts at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated Eddie Schmidt (This Film Is Not Yet Rated, Valentine Road) and executive produced by Schmidt, Handler and Oscar-winning Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Best of Enemies),Chelsea Does is comprised of four introspective films (Chelsea Does Marriage, Chelsea Does Racism, Chelsea Does Silicon Valley, Chelsea Does Drugs).

They feature the comic “exploring topics of personal and universal fascination,” according to Netflix.

Handler, who formerly hosted a talk show on E!, also has a talker coming to Netflix in 2016.

At a TCA press tour event in July, she described working with Netflix as “the difference between being with kids on a playground and being at a well-respected college.”