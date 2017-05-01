Netflix Series Hacked, Other Programmers Could Follow

A group of internet hackers calling themselves The Dark Overlord, hacked into a production company that produced episodes of Season 5 of Netflix’s popular Orange Is the New Black series on Saturday and have threatened other programmers that leaks of their shows could occur if their demands are not met.

According to reports, the breach apparently occurred at Larson Studios, a Los Angeles digital production company. The New York Timesreported that the group also claims to have unreleased episodes from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC. Other reports expanded the hack to include CBS, NBC and E! According to the Times, the Federal Bureau of Investigation knew of the hacking in January but didn’t inform the companies until about a month ago

At Netflix, the hackers apparently purloined 10 episodes of season 5 of Orange Is the New Black, which is scheduled to be officially released on June 9. The full season has about 13 episodes, but those shows apparently hadn’t been produced yet at the time of the hacking.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.