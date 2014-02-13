Netflix Secures Exclusive Rights To Final Season of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'
OTT streaming service Netflix will exclusively distribute the sixth and final season of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, the company said Thursday.
The 13-episode sixth season—dubbed The Lost Missions—will be offered to Netflix subscribers beginning March 7, said Netflix. The multi-year deal also gives Netflix access to the first five seasons of the Walt Disney Co.-distributed series that previously aired on Cartoon Network.
The deal follows a recent announcement from Netflix and Disney to bring multiple original series based on Marvel characters to Netfix in 2015.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.