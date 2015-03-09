Netflix to Scrap Binge Model for ‘Between’

Netflix is scrapping its popular binge-viewing model, where it releases an entire season's worth of episodes in one sitting, at least for one upcoming drama.

The streaming service will release episodes of Between on weekly basis beginning May 21. The drama is a coproduction with Canada’s TV network City and streaming outlet Shomi; they're releasing episodes weekly to stick with the Canadian scheduling.

Series star Jennette McCurdy tweeted out the trailer for Between, which focuses on a town that gets quarantined after everyone over the age of 21 is killed by a mysterious virus.

Between will be the latest in a series of new premieres for Netflix. The streaming service bowed comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt last Friday and will debut drama Bloodline March 20. That will be followed by Daredevil on April 10 and then Grace & Frankie on May 8.