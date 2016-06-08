Netflix Says Thrillers Draw Binge Watching

Thrillers like Breaking Bad, Dexter and The Killing are most likely to be quickly consumed by binge watchers, according to an analysis of viewing data by Netflix.

Netflix put together what it called The Binge Scale, which reveals which shows get devoured and which get savored.

While bingeing—or finishing an entire season in one week—is an increasingly normal behavior, the streaming VOD company says, not all shows are watched that way.

Most likely to be savored are irreverent comedies like Arrested Development and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Also watched carefully are political dramas, such as House of Cards and The West Wing.

Moving up the scale towards full-on binging are historical dramas, superhero dramas and crime dramas.

More likely to be binged are dramatic comedies like Orange Is the New Black and Parenthood, action and adventure shows like Arrow and Prison Break, and sci-fi series like Ascension and Sense8.

Most binged on are the thrillers.

"As The Binge Scale indicates, the viewing experience of a series can range from the emotional to the thought-provoking," said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix. "Netflix helps you to find a series to binge no matter your mood or occasion, and the freedom to watch that series at your own pace - whether that's to appreciate the drama of Bloodline or power through Orange is the New Black."