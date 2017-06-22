Netflix’s ‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ Debuts Aug. 4

Netflix debuts the latest in the Wet Hot American Summer series Aug. 4. There will be eight episodes of Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, from David Wain and Michael Showalter.



That pair was behind the 2001 cult classic film and the 2015 prequel, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, which had eight episodes on Netflix.



The film did not pop in terms of box office, but its soon-to-be-famous cast and campy humor made it a cult hit.



Related: Netflix Adds Interactive Storytelling



In the film, Bradley Cooper’s Ben character said to his Camp Firewood mates: "Let's all promise that in 10 years from today, we'll meet again, and we'll see what kind of people we've blossomed into."



Returning cast includes Amy Poehler, Chris Meloni, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, Elizabeth Banks, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Kristen Wiig, Michael Ian Black, Molly Shannon and Paul Rudd.



New cast members include Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano and Adam Scott.