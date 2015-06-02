Netflix’s Reed Hastings: ‘No Advertising Coming Onto Netflix’

Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings took to Facebook to make it clear the streamer would not be integrating advertising into its programming.

“No advertising coming onto Netflix. Period,” Hastings said. “Just adding relevant cool trailers for other Netflix content you are likely to love.”

Netflix began inserting promos and trailers for other Netflix series into its programming.

The streamer has been clear in its disinterest in using traditional brand integrations from outside companies.

The post has racked up over 1,300 likes, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.