Netflix’s ‘Luke Cage’ Taps Cheo Hodari Coker as Showrunner

Netflix’s Luke Cage is beginning to staff up, naming Cheo Hodari Coker as showrunner for the upcoming Marvel-produced series.

Officialy titled Marvel’s Luke Cage, the 13-episode drama will premiere in all Netflix territories in 2016. Luke Cage is the third series under the streaming platform’s deal with Marvel Studios, which includes Daredevil and A.K.A. Jessica Jones. Daredevil, the first under the deal, debuts on Netflix April 10, with Jessica Jones premiering sometime later this year.

Most recently, Coker served as a coexecutive producer on the second season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan, and prior to that was a supervising producer TNT’s SouthLand. Coker will write the first two episodes of Luke Cage.

Marvel previously announced that Mike Colter will play the title role in Luke Cage; he will first appear in Jessica Jones.

Marvel’s Luke Cage is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.