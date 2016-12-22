Netflix’s Hastings Gets Lower Salary in 2017

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is set to get $850,000 in salary for 2017, down from $900,000 in 2016, according to SEC documents.

But the top executive at the streaming giant will receive stock options worth $21 million, up from the $19 million he was scheduled to receive in 2016.

Hastings' actual total compensation in 2015 was $16.6 million, up from $11.1 million in 2015. In addition to $1.1 million in salary, Hastings took home $15.5 million in option awards.

Chief content officer Ted Sarandos will get a $1 million salary in 2017. He will get options worth $11 million plus his bonus target is $9 million.

Sarandos was set to get a $1 million salary in 2016, plus $11.8 million in stock options and potentially as much a $4 million in bonuses.

Sarandos took home $14 million in total compensation in 2015, including $1.1 million in salary, $10.8 million in option awards and $2 million from the company’s non-equity incentive plan.