Trending

Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ Renewed

By

Netflix has renewed its freshman series Fuller House less than a week after its debut on the streaming service.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Multichannel News the renewal of the freshman show, a reboot of the 1980s comedy series Full House, after a tweet on the Fuller House Twitter page was released this morning.

The series launched on Netflix this past Friday to much fanfare but mixed reviews from critics.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.