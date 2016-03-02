Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ Renewed
Netflix has renewed its freshman series Fuller House less than a week after its debut on the streaming service.
A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Multichannel News the renewal of the freshman show, a reboot of the 1980s comedy series Full House, after a tweet on the Fuller House Twitter page was released this morning.
The series launched on Netflix this past Friday to much fanfare but mixed reviews from critics.
