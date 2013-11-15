Netflix Revives 'The Killing' for Shortened Final Season

Fox TV Studios' drama The Killing has been revived again, this time by Netflix.



The online streaming service ordered a six-episode fourth and final season of the former AMC drama on Friday. The series was originally canceled after two seasons by AMC, before being brought back for a third, only to be canceled again.



"The rich, serialized storytelling in The Killing thrives on Netflix, and we believe that it is only fitting to give Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder a proper send off," said Cindy Holland, VP of original content for Netflix. "We are looking forward to offering fans — both existing and new — a series that we know is perfectly suited for on-demand viewing."



The first three seasons of The Killing are also available to stream globally on Netflix.