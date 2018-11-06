Netflix Reveals Six New Kids Projects

Netflix has unveiled six children’s series, including My Father’s Dragon, based on the children’s novels, and The Willoughbys, whose cast includes Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph. The projects join other Netflix kids projects that include the Santa Claus origin story Klaus and the Guillermo del Toro film Pinocchio.

“We know that there is no one type of family. We embrace all kinds of creators so we can tell unique and diverse stories that resonate with each and every Netflix family,” said Melissa Cobb, VP of kids and family at Netflix. “With our slate of global original animated feature films and series, we want to give families more moments to share the laughter, wonder and connection that comes from being immersed in a great story.”

Go! Go! Cory Carson debuts in 2019. Based on the toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels, Go! Go! Cory Carson follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson as he navigates the winding roads of Bumperton Hills. Kuku Studios is behind the project, with Alex Woo, Stanley Moore and Tone Thyne executive producing.

Kid Cosmic premieres in 2020. An animated series from Craig McCracken, the show is about a young boy who dreams of becoming a hero, and when he stumbles across cosmic stones of power, his dreams appear to have come true.

Also premiering in 2020 is Trash Truck. An animated series from Max Keane, it depicts a dirt-covered 6-year-old boy with a big imagination and a giant garbage truck he is friends with. Glen Keane and Gennie Rim are exec producers with Keane.

The Willoughbys debuts in 2020. An animated feature film from BRON Animation, it is written and directed by Kris Pearn. When the four Willoughby children are abandoned by their selfish parents, they must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world. Based on the book by Lois Lowry, the cast includes Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte and Martin Short.

Maya and the Three will arrive in 2021. It is an animated limited series created, written and directed by Jorge Gutierrez. Set in a mythical Mesoamerican-inspired world, a warrior princess embarks on a quest to recruit three legendary fighters to help save the world of men and gods.

My Father’s Dragon also premieres in 2021. Based on the children's novels by Ruth Stiles Gannett, My Father’s Dragon tells the story of runaway Elmer Elevator, who searches for a captive dragon on Wild Island and finds much more than he anticipated. Nora Twomey directs and Meg LeFauve writes the project.