Netflix ‘Rethinks’ Shooting in Georgia After Abortion Law

Netflix is rethinking shooting films and series in Georgia after the state signed a law earlier this month that bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detectable. The law, which makes exceptions for cases involving rape or incest, is scheduled to go into effect in January 2020, though it may be challenged.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said in a statement published by Variety. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

A state tax incentive for producers and networks has made Georgia a popular place to film. Netflix’s productions in the state include Stranger Things and Ozark.

Other series that shoot in Georgia include FX’s Atlanta, The CW’s Black Lightning and IFC’s Brockmire. Film and television work brings in $2.7 billion annually in Georgia, reported the NY Times.