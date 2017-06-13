Netflix Renews ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

Netflix has renewed its comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for a fourth season, company officials announced Tuesday.

The renewal comes three weeks after the series—which stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane—launched its third season on the streaming service. The series received three 2016 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy series.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, produced by Universal Television, is executive produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond and David Miner, said Netflix.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.