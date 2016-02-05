Netflix Renews ‘Orange Is the New Black’ for Three More Seasons

Orange Is the New Black, the comedic prison drama that helped establish Netflix as a haven for unique original programming, will be back for seasons 5, 6 and 7, following season 4, which debuts June 17. Jenji Kohan returns as showrunner through that run.

“Jenji and her team have produced a phenomenal and impactful series that is both funny and dramatic, outrageous and heartfelt. Audiences around the world have come to love the ladies and men of Orange is the New Black, and we are eager to see where three more seasons will take them,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix.

The series comes from Lionsgate.

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing relationships with Netflix and the incredibly talented Jenji Kohan and delighted that one of the most acclaimed shows on television will continue on Netflix for three more seasons,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “Jenji’s brilliant creative vision and a truly amazing cast have catapulted Orange is the New Black to the forefront of the platinum age of television, and we’re pleased that Orange fans around the world will be rewarded with another three seasons.”

The broad, diverse cast includes Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew and Laura Prepon. The series is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by Piper Kerman.

“Three more years! Not quite a political term, but still plenty of time to do some interesting things. In some cultures, ‘May you lead an interesting life,’ is a curse, but I don't live in those cultures,” said Kohan.