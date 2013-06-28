Netflix Renews 'Orange Is the New Black' Before Premiere

Two weeks before its premiere, Netflix has renewed original series Orange Is the New Black for a second season, the company said late Thursday.

The comedic drama from Weeds creator Jenji Kohan will return with new episodes in 2014. Its first season, which follows an engaged Brooklynite serving a 15-month sentence in federal women's prison, premieres its 13 episodes on Netflix Thursday, July 11 at 12:01 a.m. PT.

"Jenji and her team have produced a phenomenal series and we're eager to get a second season to our viewers," said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix.

Orange Is the New Black is executive produced by Kohan and produced by Lionsgate Television. It is Netflix's fourth original series following House of Cards, Hemlock Grove and Arrested Development.