Netflix Renews 'Orange Is the New Black' for Fourth Season

Two months ahead of its third season premiere, Netflix has renewed Orange Is the New Black for a fourth season.

Orange Is the New Black joins House of Cards and new drama Bloodline in pickup renewals from the streaming service. The new season will be released in 2016.

The series, about female prison inmates, has won more than 20 awards, including three Emmys, two SAG awards, an NAACP Image award, a Peabody and a PGA award. The series will have to compete as a drama at this year's Emmys, after entering as a comedy last year.