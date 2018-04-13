Netflix Renews ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ for Season Three

Marvel's Jessica Jones has been renewed for a third season on Netflix. Marvel’s Jessica Jones stars Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, a former superhero turned private investigator.

The cast also features Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse.

The series is executive produced by Melissa Rosenberg along with Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Rosenberg is the showrunner.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Netflix did not say when season three will premiere. Season one started in November 2015 and season two March 8, 2018. Both featured 13 episodes.

Netflix’s other Marvel shows include Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.