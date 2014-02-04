Netflix Renews ‘House of Cards’ for Third Season

Netflix has ordered a third season of House of Cards, the digital service confirmed Tuesday. No details have been provided. The renewal comes 10 days prior to the Feb. 14 release of the series’ 13-episode second season.

Following its first season, House of Cards became the first original drama on a digital platform to land Emmy and Golden Globe nominations alongside network and cable shows, and earned a Golden Globe for best dramatic actress, costar Robin Wright.

Netflix, which does not release viewership numbers for its original series, had initially committed to two seasons of the show. House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon recently toldB&C that he and his fellow producers had shopped the show to other networks, but were swayed by Netflix’s offer of a two-season commitment and creative control.

“We spoke to the usual suspects in the paid cable world that you might imagine,” Willimon said. “I don’t think any of us had really any sense of what Netflix was up to.”

House of Cards is executive produced by Willimon, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Eric Roth, Kevin Spacey, Dana Brunetti, Andrew Davies, Michael Dobbs and John Melfi. The series is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.