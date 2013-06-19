Netflix Renews 'Hemlock Grove' for Second Season

Netflix has renewed Hemlock Grove for a second season, the company announced Wednesday.

The order is for 10 episodes, down from the 13 that the Netflix debuted in April. Charles H. "Chic" Eglee (Walking Dead, Dexter, The Shield) will join the series as an executive producer and showrunner. The series is produced by Gaumont International Television.

Hemlock Grove becomes the second of Netflix's original series to get a sophomore season, joining House of Cards.