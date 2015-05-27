Netflix Renews ‘Grace and Frankie’ for Second Season

Netflix has renewed comedy Grace and Frankie for a second season.

The announcement was made on the show’s Twitter account Tuesday evening. The series will return in 2016.

The comedy starred Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as a pair of unlikely friends who bond when their husbands leave them.

Grace and Frankie becomes the latest freshman series to get a second season this year from Netflix, joining Bloodline and Marvel’s Daredevil; fellow rookie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was greenlit for a second season prior to its premiere. Netflix will next roll out science fiction drama Sense8 from the Wachowskis on June 5.