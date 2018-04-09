Netflix Renews ‘Alexa & Katie’

The tween comedy Alexa & Katie will return on Netflix for a second season, the streaming service announced. Season one premiered March 23.

In the show, Alexa, played by Paris Berelc, is battling cancer. She’s also starting high school, and “awkwardly adorable” best pal Katie, played by newcomer Isabel May, is there to support her.

Tiffani Thiessen plays Alexa’s protective mother.

Other cast members include Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin and Jolie Jenkins.

Alexa & Katie is created and executive produced by Heather Wordham (Hannah Montana, Reba).

Another Netflix high school series, the comedy Everything Sucks!, did not get a sophomore year.