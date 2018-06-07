Netflix Renews ’13 Reasons Why’

Drama 13 Reasons Why will return for a third season on Netflix. Production on the new season will take place later this year, the streaming service said, and the 13-episode season will premiere in 2019.

Series creator Brian Yorkey returns as showrunner. He’s an executive producer, along with Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin and Selena Gomez.

13 ReasonsWhy is a teen drama about a high school student, Hannah Baker, who commits suicide and leaves a box of cassettes behind, offering 13 reasons why she took her life. It is based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher.

Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford and Kate Walsh are in the cast.

Season three will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content for Netflix.