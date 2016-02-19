Netflix Releases ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Preview
By B&C Staff
Can’t wait until April 15 for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt?
Netflix has you covered.
Check out the new trailer, featuring season one fan favorites Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) and Jacqueline Voorhees (Jane Krakowski) along with title character Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper).
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBJHP2B4bjc[/embed]
