Netflix Released 16% Fewer Shows in 2023 (Report)

Netflix released around 130 fewer films and TV shows in 2023 than it did in 2022, according to a tally conducted by What's on Netflix.

The 16% overall reduction was accompanied by Netflix’s slowest fourth-quarter output in five years. The site also said Netflix produced 60 fewer series in the second half of last year.

The slowing of Netflix’s conveyor belt came, of course, amid two Hollywood guild strikes that stopped production for the entire summer into the fall.

But as noted by Bloomberg, which first aggregated What's on Netflix's findings, the lower output is part of a programming strategy outlined already by Netflix film head Scott Stuber 10 months ago.

The reduction also might explain why overall viewer engagement was down 17% on Netflix in 2023.