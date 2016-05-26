Netflix Raises Curtain on Season Two of ‘Bloodline’ May 27

The season premiere of Florida Keys thriller Bloodline debuts on Netflix Friday, May 27, at 3 a.m. ET. The new season, the drama’s second, begins with the Rayburn family struggling to conceal their heinous crime, with law enforcement closing in on the truth behind Danny's murder, and the tight-knit family starting to unravel.

Created and executive produced by Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman, and Glenn Kessler, the brains behind FX drama Damages, season two stars Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Sissy Spacek and Linda Cardellini, among others. Mendelsohn was nominated for a best supporting actor at the Golden Globes.

All ten episodes will be available at launch.

Netflix greenlit the second season just 11 days after the first season debuted in March 2015.