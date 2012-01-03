Netflix Queues Up First Original Series, 'Lilyhammer'

Netflix, looking like a traditional cable network, next month plans to debut Lilyhammer, an original series starring Steven Van Zandt as New York mobster who is relocated to rural Norway.

Van Zandt, known for his turn as a mafia consigliere in HBO's The Sopranos as well as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, is one of the show's executive producers. Lilyhammer was developed and produced by Oslo, Norway-based Rubicon TV AS.

All eight episodes of Lilyhammer will be available to Netflix streaming subscribers in the U.S., Canada and Latin America on Feb. 6, 2012.

