Netflix Premieres ‘Joel McHale Show’ Feb. 18

Netflix premieres The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, a weekly topical series, Sunday, Feb. 18. McHale is host and executive producer. Paul Feig is exec producing as well, as are KP Anderson, Jessie Henderson, Brad Stevens and Boyd Vico.

Pygmy Wolf Productions, Free Period Productions and Feigco Entertainment are producing the half-hour show with Lionsgate. Season one will have 13 episodes.

McHale announced the show on Twitter Jan. 19.

A comedian, McHale’s credits include The Great Indoors on CBS, Community on NBC and Yahoo and The Soup on E!.

Netflix descries The Joel McHale Show as “a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe. It’s a fast and funny distillation of everything people are talking about that week.”

The show features celebrity guests, comedy sketches and video clips from sports, politics and other aspects of culture.

It is filmed on location at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles.