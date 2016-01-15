Netflix Premieres Gibney Docu-Series ‘Cooked’ Feb. 19

Netflix will premiere the original docu-series Cooked, from filmmaker Alex Gibney and food author Michael Pollan, Feb. 19. The four-part series “examines the primal human need to cook and issues a clarion call for a return to the kitchen in order to reclaim lost traditions and restore balance to our lives,” according to Netflix.

Gibney’s films include Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief,Taxi to the Dark Side and Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.

Each episode examines one of the physical elements used throughout the ages to transform raw ingredients into food: fire, water, air, and earth. Cooked “takes viewers on a visually stunning journey,” says Netflix, “to meet, among others: an Aboriginal tribe in Western Australia that fire-roasts Australian monitor lizards, a Connecticut Benedictine nun and microbiologist who makes traditional French cheese, Peruvian brewers who use human saliva to ferment a traditional beverage, and an ancient Moroccan granary powered by rivers.”

Each episode returns to Pollan cooking in his Berkeley, California, kitchen.

The series is a co-production of Netflix and Jigsaw Productions. Pollan, Gibney, Stacey Offman, Caroline Suh, Lisa Nishimura and Adam Del Deo are executive producers.

Gibney is also involved with a docu-series project on Amazon, called The New Yorker Presents.