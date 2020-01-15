Netflix Premieres Aaron Hernandez Docu-Series Jan. 15

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, about the NFL star who killed himself in prison, debuts on Netflix Jan. 15. There are three episodes, each a little more than an hour.

“Via interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docu-series examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer,” according to Netflix.

Growing up in Bristol, Conn., Hernandez played for the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2012. In 2013, he was charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd, a football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee, in 2015. He was found guilty of murder.

Hernandez was also found not guilty of a drive-by shooting around that time.

He was found dead in his prison cell in Shirley, Mass., in 2017. Hernandez’s death was ruled a suicide. He was 27.