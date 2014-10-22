Netflix to Premiere ‘F is For Family’ in 2015

Netflix has greenlit a six-episode first season of F is for Family, which will debut in 2015. The half-hour animated comedy is created and executive produced by standup comedian Bill Burr (pictured) and The Simpsons’ Michael Price, who will act as showrunner.

Vince Vaughn, who will star in the next season of True Detective, and Peter Billingsley are also executive producers. Wild West Television and Gaumont International Television will produce F is for Family, with Michael Lagnese and Victoria Vaughn acting as co-executive producers for Wild West.

F is for Family will be Netflix’s second adult animated comedy, following the Will Arnett-led BoJack Horseman.

The new comedy will be set in the 1970s and follow the Murphy family. Burr will voice the Murphy Family’s patriarch, while Laura Dern and Justin Long will voice his wife and eldest son, respectively.

“Bill Burr’s stand-up specials are wildly popular for us worldwide,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix. “And we’re looking forward to presenting his nostalgic and unflinching take on the family comedy in this original, animated series.”