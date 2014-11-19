Netflix Postpones Bill Cosby Special Amid Rape Accusations

Netflix has postponed its upcoming release of Bill Cosby’s hour-long stand up special, BillCosby 77.

"At this time we are postponing the launch of the new stand up comedy special Bill Cosby 77," said a Netflix spokesperson. The special, which was taped in July, was set to debut on the service Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving.

The 77-year-old comedian is facing multiple accusations of sexual assault, with the latest coming from former TV host Janice Dickinson. On Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight aired an exclusive interview with Dickinson in which she claimed Cosby sexually assaulted her over 30 years ago. Cosby also canceled a planned appearance on CBS’ Late Show last week.

In January, NBC said it was working with Cosby on a new family comedy.