Netflix Passes on Saving 'Terra Nova'

Netflix has passed on picking up cancelled Fox drama Terra Nova, B&C has learned, meaning the chances of the time traveling

series being saved from extinction are dwindling.

After Fox opted not to renew Terra Nova earlier this month,

its studio 20th Century Fox Television said it would shop the series

to other networks. While Netflix initially expressed interest in the Steven

Spielberg-produced drama, its discussions with 20th ultimately did

not pan out.

Though Fox initially had high hopes for Terra Nova, its ratings at the end of its first-season run -- a 2.1

rating with adults 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers -- was ultimately not enough to

justify the estimated $2.2 million-per-episode it cost the network.

Netflix for its part has been bolstering its original

scripted content, premiering its first original Lilyhammer in February and will add David Fincher's House of Cards in late 2012 and a new

season of cancelled Fox comedy Arrested

Development in 2013.