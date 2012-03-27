Netflix Passes on Saving 'Terra Nova'
Netflix has passed on picking up cancelled Fox drama Terra Nova, B&C has learned, meaning the chances of the time traveling
series being saved from extinction are dwindling.
After Fox opted not to renew Terra Nova earlier this month,
its studio 20th Century Fox Television said it would shop the series
to other networks. While Netflix initially expressed interest in the Steven
Spielberg-produced drama, its discussions with 20th ultimately did
not pan out.
Though Fox initially had high hopes for Terra Nova, its ratings at the end of its first-season run -- a 2.1
rating with adults 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers -- was ultimately not enough to
justify the estimated $2.2 million-per-episode it cost the network.
Netflix for its part has been bolstering its original
scripted content, premiering its first original Lilyhammer in February and will add David Fincher's House of Cards in late 2012 and a new
season of cancelled Fox comedy Arrested
Development in 2013.
