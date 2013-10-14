Netflix Orders Thriller From 'Damages' Creators

Netflix has ordered its next original series, a family thriller from Damages creators Todd Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler.

The 13-episode series centers around adults siblings whose secrets are revealed when their black sheep brother returns home. The untitled series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind Damages.

Kessler, Zelman and Kessler will serve as executive producers.

"We were spellbound after hearing Todd, Glenn and Daniel's pitch, and knew Netflix was the perfect

home for this suspenseful family drama that is going to have viewers on the edge of their seats," said Cindy Holland, VP of original content for Netflix. "Their work on Damages was truly ahead of its time and we're proud to be bringing our viewers this upcoming

series."

The series is set to begin production in 2014.