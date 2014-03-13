Netflix Orders Three New DreamWorks Animation Kids’ Series

Netflix has ordered three new kids’ series and a second season of Turbo FAST from DreamWorks Animation, the companies announced Thursday.

The new series are King Julien, based on the Madagascar film series; Puss in Boots; and Veggie Tales in the House, a reboot of the faith-based series of children’s cartoons. All three series will be available for streaming in late 2014.

The second season of Turbo FAST will be available for Netflix customers to stream beginning April 4.