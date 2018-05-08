Netflix Orders Third Season of ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Netflix has renewed horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet for a third season. The series is slated to return in 2019. Season three will have ten episodes.

Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore star in the show. They play a husband and wife who are realtors in Santa Clarita, California, with a teenage daughter, played by Liv Hewson. Life changes for the family when Barrymore’s Sheila turns into a zombie with a desire for human flesh.

Season two kicked off March 23. Season one premiered Feb. 3, 2017.

Victor Fresco created Santa Clarita Diet, and executive produces, along with Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell.