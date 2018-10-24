Netflix Orders Third Season of ‘Atypical’

Netflix has renewed Atypical for a third season. The new season will have 10 episodes. Robia Rashid created the show.

Atypical is described by Netflix as a coming of age story about Sam, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum. His family grapples with their own lives and struggle with what it means to be normal.

Keir Gilchrist plays Sam. Jennifer Jason Leigh portrays his mother, Elsa, and Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey, and Amy Okuda plays a therapist, Julia.

Season two launched in September and saw Elsa and Doug facing the aftermath of their marriage crisis, Casey trying to adjust to her new school, and Sam preparing for life after graduation.

Seth Gordon and Mary Rohlich executive produce the series along with Rashid.

Atypical is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.