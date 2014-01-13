Netflix Orders Third Season of 'Lilyhammer'

Netflix has ordered a third season of Lilyhammer, to debut on the streaming service sometime this year.

The series stars Steven Van Zandt as a former mob fixer who enters the witness protection program in Lilyhammer.

"We are proud to bring back Lilyhammer for a third season," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. "Lilyhammer is the type of global show that Netflix members around the world have discovered and love and season three will see that world expand even more."

Lilyhammer is produced by Rubicon TV AS and co-produced by Netflix for NRK/Netflix in association with Red Arrow International.