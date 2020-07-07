Netflix Orders Third and Final Season of ‘Dead to Me’

Netflix has ordered a third season of dramedy Dead to Me, which will be the final one. Season two premiered May 8. Liz Feldman created the series, and Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star.

The show has Applegate’s character, a widow, determined to solve her husband’s murder. Cardellini’s Judy is a free spirit dealing with her own loss. The women meet at a support group and become unlikely pals.

Feldman wrote on Twitter, “Thrilled to keep working with @1capplegate & @lindacardellini and our amazing writers, cast & crew for one more season! @deadtome has been and continues to be the most creatively & personally fulfilling experience of my life. Profoundly grateful for all of it.”

Netflix signed Feldman to an overall deal, according to reports. CBS Television Studios produces Dead to Me.

Feldman previously worked on 2 Broke Girls.

The Dead to Me cast also includes James Marsden, Ed Asner and Brandon Scott.

Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith and Applegate executive produce, along with Adam McKay and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Wrote Applegate on Twitter, “I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love.”