Netflix Orders Star-Studded Bill Murray Christmas Special

It may be Memorial Day weekend, but Netflix is already getting into the holiday spirit.

The streaming service has ordered a Christmas special from Bill Murray, Sofia Coppola and Mitch Glazer, which will debut sometime in December.

A Very Murray Christmas is described as an homage to the classic variety show featuring Bill Murray playing himself, as he worries no one will show up to his TV show due to a terrible snow storm in New York City. Through luck and perseverance, guests arrive at the Carlyle Hotel to help him; dancing and singing in holiday spirit. The special was written by Murray, Coppola and Glazer, with Coppola directing.

The star-studded cast includes George Clooney, Paul Shaffer, Amy Poehler, Julie White, Dimitri Dimitrov, Michael Cera, Chris Rock, David Johansen, Maya Rudolph, Jason Schwartzman, Jenny Lewis, Phoenix, Frederic Moulin, Rashida Jones and Miley Cyrus.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f46ivuCahK4[/embed]