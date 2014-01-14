Netflix Orders Series Based on Marco Polo

Netflix has ordered its next original series based on the explorer Marco Polo.

The nine-chapter series is produced by The Weinstein Company and will be helmed by Kon-Tiki directors Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, with Dan Minahan and creator John Fusco serving as executive producers.

The untitled series will premiere towards the end of this year.

"John Fusco and his team have created a timeless tale of power, adventure, betrayal and lust that combines deft storytelling and cinematic ambition," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer. "It is a fantastic addition to our slate of original series, both because of its quality and because it is the kind of gripping action-adventure that Netflix members love."

The adventure drama will see the famous explorer at the center of a brutal war during 13-century China.