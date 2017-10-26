Netflix Orders Second Season of ‘American Vandal’

Netflix has renewed the true-crime satire series American Vandal for a second season. There will be eight new episodes in 2018.

Co-creators/executive producers Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, and showrunner/executive producer Dan Lagana, are slated to return. Additional executive producers include Joe Farrell for Funny or Die and Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts.

The series, a spoof of true-crime staples such as Making a Murderer, explores a high school prank that left faculty cars vandalized with phallic images. Over the course of the first season, a sophomore documentarian investigates the controversial expulsion of a troubled senior who is a known illustrator of penises.

American Vandal is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts.

Season one starred Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Jimmy Tatro and Camille Hyde, among others.